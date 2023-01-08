Twitter Political Ads

This July 9, 2019, file photo shows a sign outside of the Twitter office building in San Francisco. Twitter said on late Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, that it will ease up on its 3-year-old ban on political advertising, the latest change by Elon Musk as he tries to pump up revenue after purchasing the social media platform last year.

 JEFF CHIU/AP PHOTO, FILE

Twitter says it will ease up on its 3-year-old ban on political advertising, the latest change by Elon Musk as he tries to pump up revenue after purchasing the social media platform last year.

The company tweeted late Tuesday that “we’re relaxing our ads policy for cause-based ads in the US.”

