SEBRING — U-Haul recently purchased the former Starpar Storage property at 4541 Tanglewood Drive for its first company-owned facility in Sebring to better meet the moving and self-storage demands of Highlands County.

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sebring began operations on July 19 and is now offering self-storage with extended-hours access. Customers will also have access to truck and trailer sharing, towing equipment, moving supplies and boxes, professional hitch installation and much more.

