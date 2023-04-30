New dealer

 COURTESY PHOTO

SEBRING — U-Haul Company of Florida announced that Red’s Outdoor Storage LLC signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Sebring community.

Red’s Outdoor Storage at 5245 U.S. 27 S. will offer essential services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pickup for boxes.

