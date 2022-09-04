FROSTPROOF — U-Haul Company of Florida is pleased to announce that Home & Farm Supply signed on as a U-Haul® neighborhood dealer to serve the Frostproof community.
Home & Farm Supply at 136 E. Wall St. will offer essential services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, support rental items and in-store pickup for boxes.
Home & Farm Supply owner William Jaques is proud to team up with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Polk County.
U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers to offer rental equipment to do-it-yourself movers since 1945. During these challenging times for small businesses, more than 21,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are generating supplemental income through their U-Haul affiliation. When customers rent from a U-Haul dealer, they are directly supporting an independent small business in their community.
Because no financial investment is required to be a dealer, these local affiliates are not U-Haul franchises. They are simply small businesses that have committed a portion of their lot space for U-Haul equipment, and a portion of their time to help meet the mobility needs of their neighbors. Learn more about the dealer program and how to join by visiting uhaul.com/dealer.
U-Haul Truck Share 24/7® allows customers to create an online account and pick up their truck at any hour using only their smartphone with photo feature and GPS. Trained Live Verify agents support customers online, enabling them to skip the lines and go straight to their truck.