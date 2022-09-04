Home Farm Supply

 COURTESY PHOTO

FROSTPROOF — U-Haul Company of Florida is pleased to announce that Home & Farm Supply signed on as a U-Haul® neighborhood dealer to serve the Frostproof community.

Home & Farm Supply at 136 E. Wall St. will offer essential services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, support rental items and in-store pickup for boxes.

