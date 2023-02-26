Employment Costs

Hiring signs are displayed at a grocery store in Arlington Heights, Ill., Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. On Tuesday, the Labor Department reports on wages and benefits for U.S. workers during the October-December quarter.

 NAM Y. HUH/AP PHOTO, FILE

The number of Americans filing for jobless aid fell last week as the labor market remains resilient in the face of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate increases meant to cool the economy.

Applications for unemployment benefits in the U.S. for the week ending Feb. 18 fell by 3,000 last week to 192,000, from 195,000 the previous week, the Labor Department said Thursday. It’s the sixth straight week claims were under 200,000.

