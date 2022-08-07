Job Openings

A “help wanted” sign is seen at an Allstate insurance office in Elgin, Ill., March 19, 2022. American employers posted fewer job openings in June as the economy contends with raging inflation and rising interest rates. Job openings fell to a still-high 10.7 million in June from 11.3 million in May, the Labor Department said Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.

 NAM Y. HUH/AP PHOTO, FILE

WASHINGTON (AP) — American employers posted fewer job openings in June as the economy contends with raging inflation and rising interest rates.

Job openings fell to a still-high 10.7 million in June from 11.3 million in May, the Labor Department said Tuesday. Job openings, which never exceeded 8 million in a month before last year, had topped 11 million every month from December through May before dipping in June.

