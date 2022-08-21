sKID STEER LOADER

Serap Gorucu conducted a national study of skid steer loaders, machines used to move dirt and mow grazing lands, among other agricultural applications. She found more than 300 serious injuries due to skid steer machines between 2015 and 2020 – many of them children and bystanders.

 COURTESY/SERAP GORUCU/UF/IFAS

Some workplaces can be dangerous. In fact, more than 2 million people were injured or got sick in America, while on the job in the private sector in 2021.

That’s why University of Florida researcher Serap Gorucu and her colleagues make it their mission to increase the safety of workers and others. She’s especially interested in the agricultural sector. That could mean on the farm, in packing houses or in other places.

