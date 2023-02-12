Britain Earns BP

A logo of BP is seen at a gas station in London, on Nov. 1, 2022. British energy company BP reported record annual earnings on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 amid growing calls for the U.K. government to boost taxes on companies profiting from the high price of oil and natural gas after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. 

 KIN CHEUNG/AP PHOTO, FILE

LONDON (AP) — British energy firm BP reported record annual earnings Tuesday, fueling demands that the U.K. government boost taxes for companies benefiting from the high price of oil and natural gas after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

London-based BP said underlying replacement cost profit, which excludes one-time items and fluctuations in the value of inventories, jumped to $27.7 billion in 2022 from $12.8 billion a year earlier. That beat the $26.8 billion BP earned in 2008, when tensions in Iran and Nigeria pushed world oil prices to a record of more than $147 a barrel.

