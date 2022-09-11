United Airlines-Air Taxis

The logo for United Airlines is shown during a news conference in New York, Monday, May 3, 2010. United Airlines sees a market in whisking travelers to the airport in small, electric-powered air taxis. United said Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, that it has invested $15 million in a startup manufacturer.

 MARK LENNIHAN/AP PHOTO, FILE

DALLAS (AP) — United Airlines thinks that in a few years, plenty of big-city customers will pay $100 or more for a one-way ride to the airport in a four-seat, electric-powered air taxi.

The Chicago-based airline said Thursday that it invested $15 million in a startup manufacturer, and signed a “conditional” agreement to buy 200 of the tiny aircraft with options for 200 more.

