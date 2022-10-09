Unemployment Benefits

Hiring sign is displayed in Deerfield, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. The number of Americans filing for jobless benefits dropped last week, a sign that few companies are cutting jobs despite high inflation and a weak economy.

 NAM Y. HUH/AP PHOTO

AP Business Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — More Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, the largest number in four months, but the labor market remains strong in the face of persistent inflation and a slowing overall U.S. economy.

