Forced Labor Trade Secrecy

A truck arrives to pick up a shipping container near vessels at the Port of Los Angeles, on Nov. 30, 2021. An influential government advisory panel comprised of major U.S. businesses is proposing new rules that would roll back already limited public access to import data, a move that trade experts say would make it harder to trace labor abuse by foreign suppliers.

 DAMIAN DOVARGANES/AP PHOTO, FILE

A group of major U.S. businesses wants the government to hide key import data – a move trade experts say would make it more difficult for Americans to link the products they buy to labor abuse overseas.

The Commercial Customs Operations Advisory Committee is made up of executives from 20 companies, including Walmart, General Motors and Intel. The committee is authorized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection to advise on ways to streamline trade regulations.

