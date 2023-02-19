Atlantic City Casino Smoking

A gambler smokes while playing a slot machine at the Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City N.J. on Aug. 8, 2022. On Monday Feb. 13, 2023, lawmakers will hold their first hearing on a bill that would ban smoking in Atlantic City's nine casinos.

 WAYNE PARRY/AP PHOTO

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Commercial casinos in the United States won more than $60 billion from gamblers in 2022, the best year in the industry’s history.

Figures released Wednesday by the American Gaming Association, the gambling industry’s national trade group, show that in-person gambling remains the bread-and-butter of the industry, accounting for more than 80% of its revenue. Online betting provided nearly a fifth of the industry’s revenue.

