Consumer Confidence

A 2023 Cooper Clubman S sports-utility vehicle is displayed on the showroom floor of a Mini dealer on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Highlands Ranch, Colo. On Tuesday, the Conference Board reports on U.S. consumer confidence for April.

 DAVID ZALUBOWSKI/AP PHOTO

Consumer confidence dipped again in April as anxiety over a slowing economy and possible recession weighed on American households.

The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index fell to 101.3 in April from 104 in March. It’s the third time in four months that overall U.S. consumer confidence has declined.

Recommended for you