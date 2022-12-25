TAMPA — A federal court ordered a Winter Haven security services company to pay $117,880 in back wages and liquidated damages to 76 employees who the U.S. Department of Labor determined were misclassified as independent contractors.

The action by the U.S. District Court for Middle District of Florida in Tampa to approve the consent judgment on June 29, 2022 follows an investigation by the department’s Wage and Hour Division that determined Freeman Security Services Inc. and owner Darren Freeman misclassified 76 security guards as independent contractors in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

