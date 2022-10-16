Consumer Prices

A shopper removes his purchases from his cart in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday. Any Americans hoping for relief from months of punishing inflation might not see much in an upcoming government report on price increases in September.

 ROGELIO V. SOLIS/AP PHOTO

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation in the United States accelerated in September, with the cost of housing and other necessities intensifying pressure on households, wiping out pay gains that many have received and ensuring that the Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates aggressively.

Consumer prices rose 8.2% in September compared with a year earlier, the government said Thursday. On a month-to-month basis, prices increased 0.4% from August to September after having ticked up 0.1% from July to August.

