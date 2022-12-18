Consumer Prices

People shop for fruits and vegetables at S. Katzman Produce at the Hunts Point Produce Market on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in the Bronx borough of New York. On Tuesday, Dec. 13, the Labor Department reports on U.S. consumer prices for November.

 ANDRES KUDACKI/AP PHOTO, FILE

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation in the United States slowed again last month in the latest sign that price increases are cooling despite the pressures they continue to inflict on American households.

Consumer prices rose 7.1% in November from a year ago, the government said Tuesday. That was down sharply from 7.7% in October and a recent peak of 9.1% in June. It was the fifth straight slowdown.

