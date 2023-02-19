Consumer Prices

On Tuesday, the Labor Department reports on U.S. consumer prices for January. The consumer price index is closely watched by the Federal Reserve, which has raised interest rates eight times in the past year in an attempt to cool the economy and bring down inflation.

 EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ/AP PHOTO

WASHINGTON (AP) — The pace of consumer price increases eased again in January, the latest sign that the high inflation that has gripped Americans for two years is slowing.

At the same time, Tuesday’s consumer price report from the government showed that inflationary pressures in the U.S. economy remain stubborn and are likely to fuel price spikes well into this year.

