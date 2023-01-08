Job Openings

A hiring sign is displayed at a restaurant in Rolling Meadows, Ill., Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. On Wednesday, the Labor Department reports on job openings and labor turnover for November.

 NAM Y. HUH/AP PHOTO, FILE

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. job openings slipped in November but remained high suggesting businesses remain determined to add workers, a blow to the Federal Reserve’s efforts to cool hiring and wage gains.

There were 10.46 million job vacancies on the last day of November, down slightly from 10.51 million in October, the Labor Department said Wednesday. That’s down from a peak of 11.9 million in March.

