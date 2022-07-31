Stellantis Investigations

In this file photo taken on Jan. 19, 2021, the Stellantis sign is seen outside the Chrysler Technology Center, in Auburn Hills, Mich. U.S. safety regulators have opened three investigations into safety problems with about 1.65 million vehicles made by Stellantis, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. The largest probe covers 1.34 million Jeep Cherokee small SUVs from the 2014 through 2020 model years.

 CARLOS OSORIO/AP PHOTO, FILE

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. safety regulators have opened three investigations into safety problems with about 1.65 million vehicles made by Stellantis.

The largest probe covers 1.34 million Jeep Cherokee small SUVs from the 2014 through 2020 model years. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it has 80 complaints that the electronic parking brakes can turn on while the SUVs are moving.

Recommended for you