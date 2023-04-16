Retail Sales

Clothes are displayed at the Walmart Supercenter in North Bergen, N.J., on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. On Friday, the Commerce Department releases U.S. retail sales data for March. In February, retail sales slipped 0.4% after jumping a revised 3.2% in January.

 EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ/AP PHOTO

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans cut their spending at retail stores in March for the second straight month, a sign consumers are becoming more cautious after a burst of spending in January.

Retail sales dropped 1% in March from February, a sharper decline than the 0.2% fall in the previous month. Sales jumped 3.1% in January, as unusually warm weather and a big jump in Social Security benefits likely spurred more spending.

