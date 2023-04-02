Economy GDP

A construction worker prepares a recently poured concrete foundation, March 17, 2023, in Boston. On Thursday, the Commerce Department issues its third and final estimate of how the U.S. economy performed in the fourth quarter of 2022.

 MICHAEL DWYER/AP PHOTO

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy maintained its resilience from October through December despite rising interest rates, growing at a 2.6% annual pace, the government said Thursday in a slight downgrade from its previous estimate. But consumer spending, which drives most of the economy’s growth, was revised sharply down.

The government had previously estimated that the economy expanded at a 2.7% annual rate last quarter.

