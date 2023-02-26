Economy GDP

Used car are on display on a lot in Wexford, Pa., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. The Commerce Department releases its revised estimate of how the U.S. economy fared in the fourth quarter on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.

 GENE J. PUSKAR/AP PHOTO, FILE

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy expanded at a 2.7% annual rate from October through December, a solid showing despite rising interest rates and elevated inflation, the government said Thursday in a downgrade from its initial estimate.

The government had previously estimated that the economy grew at a 2.9% annual rate last quarter.

