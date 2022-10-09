FAA-Airline-Crew-Rest

A passenger wears a face mask to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus as he waits for a Delta Airlines flight at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta on Feb. 18, 2021. Flight attendants are about to get an extra hour of required rest between shifts. The Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, that it will require the workers get at least 10 hours off between shifts, fulfilling a requirement that Congress approved in 2018.

 CHARLIE RIEDEL/AP PHOTO, FILE

Airlines will be required to give flight attendants at least 10 hours off duty between shifts, one more hour than currently, under a rule announced Tuesday by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen said that the extra hour of rest would contribute to safety.

