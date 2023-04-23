Unemployment Benefits

Pedestrians walk past a help wanted sign posted on the door of a restaurant in San Francisco, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. On Thursday, the Labor Department reports on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits last week. 

 JEFF CHIU/AP PHOTO

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose last week but remains low by historic standards.

U.S. jobless claims rose by 5,000 to 245,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

