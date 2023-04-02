Used Cars Price Increases

Carol Rice stands with her recently-purchased 2003 Ford Ranger Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Shawnee, Kan. Rice’s timing to buy the truck was ideal, taking advantage of a recent dip in used car prices which now appear to be heading back up.

 CHARLIE RIEDEL/AP PHOTO

Well, it was nice while it lasted.

For nearly a year, the average used vehicle in the United States had been edging toward affordable again for millions of people. The relief felt belated and relatively slight, but it was welcome nonetheless.

