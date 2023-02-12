SEBRING — The frozen treat that comes in various flavors and is available at Vampire Penguin Shaved Snow and Desserts apparently is difficult to describe, depending on who is eating it.

Nicole Roberts, the co-owner with her mother of the Vampire Penguin store in Sebring, said there is a saying for what they sell: “it’s not ice cream; it’s not shaved ice. It’s something in between so delicious it shouldn’t exist like a vampire penguin.”

