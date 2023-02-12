SEBRING — The frozen treat that comes in various flavors and is available at Vampire Penguin Shaved Snow and Desserts apparently is difficult to describe, depending on who is eating it.
Nicole Roberts, the co-owner with her mother of the Vampire Penguin store in Sebring, said there is a saying for what they sell: “it’s not ice cream; it’s not shaved ice. It’s something in between so delicious it shouldn’t exist like a vampire penguin.”
The store is located in Lakeview Plaza. The address is 199 U.S. 27 S. The telephone number is 658-2434.
It is open from 2-9 p.m. Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Paolo San Luis co-founded Vampire Penguin with his brother Leo in 2013. They always think of their shaved snow as a hybrid between ice cream and shaved ice.
It states on the company’s website, “So, we thought since we were in the shaved snow business, ‘penguin’ would be a good name because penguins live in snow, But since our shaved ice is not really shaved ice, we thought it would be funny to make the penguin a vampire, thus creating a penguin who’s cute, but not cute – just like our shaved ice is shaved ice, but not really.”
Donna Roberts, Nicole’s mother, said they first heard about Vampire Penguin last year while visiting a family member in South Carolina. They visited a store there and were immediately impressed with the shaved snow after the first bite.
“Wow, this is something different,” Donna said, “Literally, the first words out of her mouth were ‘I want to open one of these.’ “
It’s not a franchise. According to Roberts, those signing on with the company pay a one-time licensing fee.
“We can do it however we want,” Nicole said. “That’s one of the things that also makes Vampire Penguin interesting. Every location that you go to is going to be different.
“The gist of the menu will be the same,” she added. “You’re going to see our characters Vampy, Paula and Walter. Again, designs are all different. We can come up with our own twist on the menus and have specials.”
This is the first business that Roberts has owned. Nicole has worked in management for several years as well as doing other jobs.
“This is the first time I’m branching out on my own,” she said, acknowledging that she is excited and nervous. “I’m branching out to a new chapter in my life.
“It’s about what I put into it,” she added. “If I put enough effort into it to succeed I believe it will succeed.”
The snow flavors include: chocolate, cotton candy, watermelon, orange, peanut butter chocolate, coffee and banana.
At some point, Nicole said they will add what she called a “potion drink” based off of the snow.
“Basically, it’s a smoothie,” Donna said. “They just like to call it a potion because of the vampire (theme).”
They noted that some other desserts will be offered later on.
Nicole said another reason for starting her own business was the desire to leave the corporate world because she was getting “tired” of it.
“Here, people are coming in for a treat,” Nicole said. “They are happy when they leave. There’s not very much room for people to come in here mad.”
She said there is seating for 31 people.
Nicole looked at several locations and initially wanted to open the store in downtown Sebring. Another small businessman told her about the space at Lakeview Plaza. It had previously been the location of a smoothie shop.