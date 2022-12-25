FTC Microsoft Activision Blizzard

The Activision Blizzard Booth during the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, June 13, 2013. The Federal Trade Commission said Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, that it is suing to block Microsoft’s planned $69 billion takeover of video game company Activision Blizzard, saying it could suppress competitors to its Xbox game consoles and its growing games subscription business.

 JAE C. HONG/AP PHOTO, FILE

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A group of gamers is suing to stop Microsoft from buying video game publisher Activision Blizzard, arguing that the $68.7 billion acquisition would stifle competition and reduce consumer choice.

The lawsuit was filed late Tuesday in a U.S. federal court in San Francisco on behalf of 10 individual gamers who are fans of Activision Blizzard's Call of Duty franchise and other popular titles such as World of Warcraft, Overwatch and Diablo.

Recommended for you