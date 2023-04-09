Virgin Orbit-Bankruptcy

A Virgin Orbit Boeing 747-400 aircraft named Cosmic Girl prepares to land back at Mojave Air and Space Port in the desert north of Los Angeles Monday, May 25, 2020. Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, after a failed mission and increasing difficulty in raising funding for future operations.

 MATT HARTMAN/AP PHOTO

Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after a failed mission this year and increasing difficulty in raising funding for future missions.

The company laid off most of its staff on Friday and told the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware in a filing Monday that it was looking to sell its assets.

