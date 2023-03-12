A well-known financial institution that epitomizes what community banking is all about will be making a name change.
Wauchula State Bank is becoming Crews Bank and Trust this fall, according to a letter sent to customers as well as others.
A well-known financial institution that epitomizes what community banking is all about will be making a name change.
Wauchula State Bank is becoming Crews Bank and Trust this fall, according to a letter sent to customers as well as others.
Though under the same family ownership, Charlotte State Bank and Trust, Crews Bank and Trust, Englewood Bank and Trust and Wauchula State Bank currently operate under four distinct brands across Central and Southwest Florida.
“All four banks will soon unite under the Crews Bank and Trust brand,” Jake Crews, CEO and chairman, said in the letter. “Rest assured the hometown service you have become accustomed to will not change. You can continue to expect everything you know and love from the past 90-plus years of banking, only with an updated name, look, and feel. We will continue to invest in our communities, serve small businesses and provide personalized banking services to our customers.”
By choosing one brand, Crews said the bank honors the legacy of the family-owned business, increase the number of locations from six branches to 19 branches and creates room for future growth and expansion.
Crews noted that over the next several months, customers will begin to see slight changes at their branch.
As to why the name was chosen, the bank’s website stated, “The Crews Bank and Trust name honors the bank’s family ownership as an independent community bank, reiterates the importance of trust in your bank and creates room for future growth and expansion.”
Regarding the decision to change the name, the site mentioned its continued growth.
“We see the need for a name with a brand that both supports our past success, current banking presence and future vision built around service. We are proud to be a family-owned bank and the name Crews Bank and Trust honors the legacy of the Crews family namesake and our customer relationships centered around trust. “
Wauchula State Bank opened in 1929. In 1932, J.W. Crews Sr. acquired controlling interest in the bank.
Crews Banking expanded into DeSoto County in 1973, and into Charlotte County in 1987. In 1988, Englewood Bank was established with the Crews family as investors. Crews Banking purchased controlling interest in the bank in 2004.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.