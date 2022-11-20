DUBLIN, Ohio – The Wendy’s Company announced today that seven restaurants in the Central Florida area are now sourcing renewable energy from Duke Energy Florida’s Clean Energy Connection program. In early 2023, a total of 10 Wendy’s restaurants in this region will be powered by solar energy through participation in the program.

Among the inaugural subscribers to the Duke Energy community solar program, Wendy’s aims to source 21 company-operated restaurants with renewable electricity by the end of 2023 and a total of approximately 35 Central Florida restaurants with 100% renewable electricity by 2025, based on Duke Energy’s current development plans. Wendy’s will source 1,274 kilowatts (kW) of clean energy from the program by the end of this year, ramping up to 6,363 kW by 2025.

