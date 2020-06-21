The wait in the waiting room of the dentist office has ended for now and perhaps for quite some time. Patients will now be waiting in their vehicles before an appointment as part of new procedures being implemented by local dentists in response to the coronavirus.
Lakeside Dental Arts has put together a video outlining its protocols. It instructs patients to wait in the car when arriving and then call the office. Nancy McDuffee, marketing director at Lakeside, said during the summer, elderly patients will be brought in as soon as they arrive.
A staff member will come out and take the person’s temperature. The patient will be given a short health questionnaire that covers any symptoms the person might be experiencing or has experienced in the past 14 days. A staff member will escort the patient from the parking lot into the reception area of the building.
“We are limiting the number of people in our reception area at all times,” the video said. “In most cases you will be immediately escorted to a treatment room.”
Patients are asked to wear a face mask to the appointment. Lakeside will provide one if necessary.
McDuffee said all employees are having their temperature taken when they come to work.
McDuffee said she thinks their patients feel “comfortable” with what has been done. She noted that a few older patients are delaying appointments until later in the summer.
McDuffee said “every single thing” is wiped down between patients. “We’re taking every precaution that we can take,” she said.
Dr. Mike Kirsch, president of the Highlands County Dental Association, said the biggest thing now is the “car is the reception area.”
“Most patients are appreciative of the procedures we’re doing,” Kirsch said. He did say some are getting annoyed with the questions. He added that people want things to come back to normal.
“They know it has to be done,” he said. “It’s a safety thing.”
Kirsch said some offices have installed HEPA filters. According to WebMD, HEPA stands for high-efficiency particulate air. It is a type of mechanical air filter that works by forcing air through a fine mesh that traps particles such as dust, pollen, pet dander, mites and tobacco smoke. Wikipedia states that HEPA filtration systems for medical use also incorporate high-energy ultra-violet units with anti-microbial coating to kill the live bacteria and viruses trapped by the filter.
“The bottom line is dentists have taken this very seriously,” he said.
Dr. Andrew Kulick has lightened his schedule and is spacing patients out.
Kulick said most of his patients are planning to resume their visits because they feel it is safe. Some of his patients are hesitant. He said when his office calls to confirm an appointment, the response at times has been they are “not ready to do this.”
Kulick said he has “encountered the gamut” from patients regarding the situation with the virus. He said there are those who think it is a hoax while others are taking it seriously.
The universal procedures of gloves, masks, gowns and sterilizing everything have been fairly standard for some time among dentists.
“The approach to infection control is a top priority,” he said.
Kulick encourages people to ask questions to put their minds at ease.