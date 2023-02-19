Producer Prices

A consist of John Deere tractors sit in Norfolk Southern's Conway Yard in Conway, Pa., Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. On Thursday, the Labor Department releases the producer price index for January, an indicator of inflation at the wholesale level that's closely monitored by the Federal Reserve.

 GENE J. PUSKAR/AP PHOTO, FILE

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wholesale prices in the United States reaccelerated in January, indicating that inflation pressures continue to underlie the U.S. economy despite longer-term signs of improvement.

From December to January, the government’s producer price index jumped 0.7%, driven up in part by a 5% surge in energy prices. That increase compared with a 0.2% drop from November to December, and it was nearly twice the rise that economists had been expecting.

Recommended for you