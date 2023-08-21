BARTOW — Around 7:15 p.m. Friday, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from the area near 3655 U.S. 17 North in unincorporated Bartow. David Watson, 18, of Winter Haven, was driving a 2004 white GMC Canyon south on U.S. 17 in the outside lane. At the same time, 48-year-old James Shaw of Orlando was driving a 2014 black Dodge 3500 pulling an enclosed trailer north on U.S. 17.
Watson traveled into the inside lane to pass another vehicle, when he entered the grass median and lost control of the truck. The GMC Canyon slid through the grass median and rotated counter-clockwise. Shaw attempted to avoid the crash, but the GMC Canyon continued into the northbound lanes and struck the front of the Dodge.