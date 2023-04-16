A team from the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) is offering a two-day program, The Business of Farming Workshop, for entrepreneurs looking to build an agricultural business. Limited bilingual assistance for Spanish-speaking attendees will be available.

This two-day workshop is scheduled for April 27 and May 4, from 5:30-8 p.m., at multiple locations and offers online and in-person formats. UF/IFAS agriculture experts will provide resources and step-by-step strategies for participants to build a business plan.

