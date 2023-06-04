Adidas-Sells Yeezys

Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Some of Adidas’ remaining Yeezy shoes are back on sale, Wednesday, May 31, months after the German sportsware company cut ties with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West.

 SETH WENIG/AP PHOTO, FILE

WASHINGTON (AP) — Some of Adidas’ remaining Yeezy shoes are back on sale — months after the German sportswear company cut ties with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West.

Adidas ended its yearslong partnership with Ye in late October, in light of his antisemitic remarks and other harmful behavior. In the months that followed, the fate of 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) worth of unsold Yeezys remained unknown — until earlier this month, when Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden announced the company would be selling a portion of the remaining inventory and donating some of the proceeds to social justice organizations.

