Janet Yellen

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks to the American Bankers Association, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Washington.

 MANUEL BALCE CENETA/AP PHOTO

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is trying to project calm after regional bank failures, saying on Tuesday that the U.S. banking system is “sound” but additional rescue arrangements “could be warranted” if any new failures at smaller institutions pose a risk to financial stability.

Yellen, who made her remarks at the American Bankers Association, said that overall “the situation is stabilizing.”

Recommended for you