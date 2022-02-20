Yunii del Cueto puts her heart and soul into her business, and those efforts have not gone unnoticed. The 26-year-old owner of Sophie’s Cafe in Sebring is the current recipient of the Winner’s Circle Tourism Awards Rising Star Champion award.
Awarded by the Highlands County Tourism Development Council (TDC), this award recognizes someone who is always willing to give time, talent, imagination and resources to create the ideal environment leading to the ultimate guest experience.
No stranger to the food service industry, del Cueto worked in Highlands County restaurants for many years before opening her own business. “It was always my dream to have a restaurant,” said del Cueto. “The opportunity came up and we couldn’t pass it up.”
The café, which opened May 15, 2019, is named after del Cueto’s daughter Sophie. “Funny story, when I got approved by the plaza to lease a space, I did a poll on Facebook on what I should name it and 90% said I should name it Sophie’s, so I did.”
Everything at Sophie’s Cafe is made from scratch, including the breads and pastries.
Del Cueto’s dad is the cook at Sophie’s Café. She credits him with pushing her to succeed. “Without my dad I wouldn’t have the café,” del Cueto said. “He’s the backbone of that place. He’s there from opening to closing. I don’t know what I would do without him.”
While in school, del Cueto took some business classes but studied to be an elementary school teacher. Now she runs her own business and does her own payroll. “Thanks to those classes and experience from a past job I’m able to do all the accounting for the cafe including my own payroll. I like numbers so I try to educate myself on that stuff.”
When she found out about her nomination, del Cueto couldn’t believe it. “I’m surprised by all the recognition I’ve received from everyone. I’m trying to do what my award was for, to be a rising star. I work hard every day at it and I’m constantly trying to better my business and myself.
“It feels like a great accomplishment, especially since I’m so young. I never thought I would receive so much recognition from the community. I’m proud to be a woman business owner.”
Over the next five years del Cueto wants to open a second location in Highlands County, maybe closer to her home in Avon Park. “I don’t tend to think that far out,” del Cueto said. “I like to take it day by day and work hard at what I have but when I feel like the time is right for something I take that opportunity and run with it!”
Del Cueto plans to sponsor several local organizations and causes. “I do like to sponsor, especially the high school, so I will be sponsoring some of the sports and teams and giving something for Project Grad. I’m also thinking of getting involved with the YMCA and sponsoring there too.”
Sophie’s Café is at 120 Sebring Square and is open Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Nominations for the 2022 Winner’s Circle Tourism Awards are being accepted through March 31. Visit visitsebring.com/tourism-awards/.