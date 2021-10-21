Since the 1980’s I have always thought this far away place called Polk County, Florida was nuts and 40 years later my opinion hasn’t changed. In fact, admittedly I have an axe to grind that I never have been able to let go of. My bad.
First, the best I can tell the Highlands News-Sun is individually owned and therefore is entitled to do whatever the “ownership” and editor wants. Leading up today’s paper, 10/19/21, it’s “déjà vu” of the “1980’s Polk (Heartland) County Religious Crusades” all over again for me.
Monday’s ‘digital addition’ [sic] (10/18/21) of the Highlands News-Sun has two “Viewpoints” letters addressing “Religious/Philosophy” concepts in the ‘Florida Heartland’. One ‘Viewpoint’ even ‘calls out’ other religions and philosophy’s [sic].
Tuesday, 10/19/21, the News-Sun again jumps into religion with a “Viewpoint” from a young author. Conflicted, the investigator in me sees the “Sunday” reference whereas the “business person” realizes that there are many established “businesses that sell” chicken in Highlands County!
Now, for the 1980’s. There were two Polk County, Christian companies. One was Publix and the other was Scotty’s Lumber. Both were closed on Sundays. Scotty’s bought a chain of lumber yards in the Keys (seven stores) that were formally Lindsley Lumber, which was sold, and the Keys became RBC Lumber.
First, what the “Christian Polk County” company did even before the purchase of the company was “polygraph.” Four of the seven managers were not hired by Scotty’s. Half the current employees were not hired by Scotty’s. And Scotty’s put up “polygraphers” in the Keys for six months trying to ‘staff’ their stores. (Later I was able to talk to Polk County polygraphers professionally about Scotty’s use of the polygraph since my career took me into the criminal justice system.)
Shortly after the purchase, Scotty’s shut down its stores on Sundays. The “Keys”.
You do not shut down the only source to “fix your toilet” on a Sunday for 120 miles particularly as we learned it was in ”God’s plan” that Scotty’s becomes a “failed dollar store.”
But, probably what happened more interesting is that as George Jenkins, the founder of Publix, was moved out of corporate leadership, Publix opened on Sundays.
All the Polk County talk about “Jesus” went out the window at Scotty’s when Publix opened up. Scotty’s soon followed suit and Sunday’s became ”1 ½ time Sundays” to weed the “Be Jesus” out of the employees.
Winter Haven Scotty’s went on to be a failed “dollar store” and Publix continues to prosper ... and “God” must be OK with Sundays.
I was a store manager of building materials stores from the Canadian border to the Florida Keys. A Lindsley Lumber, RBC Lumber and Scotty’s first store manager of Key Largo. I continued to work part time at Tavernier Scotty’s as I worked my way through the Florida Community College system, eventually, elsewhere earning a BA.
That’s another little problem with Polk County Scotty’s, their people would constantly remind me how “lucky” I was to be a manager for them because I did not have a college degree and all their managers had college degrees. I guess all that “smarts” did not pay off either.
To this day I would be happy to remind them I got my college degree. Worked 20 years in the Circuit 10 criminal justice system and Polk County is still the “Methamphetamine Capitol of Florida.”
