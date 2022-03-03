SEBRING — Blue and yellow flags are being flown or posted everywhere in support of Ukrainians whose lives are threatened by the Russian military. The business owners downtown joined the ranks of supporters on Tuesday. Blue and yellow balloons floated in front of businesses along the busy thoroughfares.
Ladonna Rodriguez, owner of Hobby Hill Florist, came up with an idea to show her support for the people of Ukraine when she was watching the situation unfold on television.
“I was watching the news every day and it’s really depressing to see what the people of Ukraine are going through,” she said. “We can’t do much, but we can show our solidarity.”
Through social media, Rodriguez announced that business owners could get free blue and yellow balloons filled with helium at her shop. Her husband Hector was very supportive of the idea.
Several businesses proudly displayed their balloons. From one end of North Ridgewood Drive to Circle Park, blue and yellow balloons could be seen. While some people went to pick up the balloons, many were busy with their businesses. Hobby Hill’s Jonnie Lynch faithfully delivered and posted the balloons.
Cynthia Hurtado from Crenshaw Collision Repair brought her young daughter Selena to pick up the balloons for the shop. When Selena asked what the balloons were for, Cynthia explained the colors represented Ukraine. Her daughter was able to understand the correlation between the images she’s seen on television with the balloons and the people. The teachable moment was priceless as Selena wore a blue and yellow dress to school on Wednesday to show her support.
“As a sign of humanity, we felt it was important to show our support,” Cynthia said. “This is such a horrible thing. We live in 2022 and we are having people die for no reason. We are fortunate to live in this country.”
Hurtado, like many, wishes she could do more but is not entirely sure what. Hurtado said she was glad to be able to do something and thought Ladonna’s idea and generosity were great.