It all started with an email from Evan, Ollie and Anna, three of my grandchildren in Wisconsin. One of them brought in a caterpillar on a milkweed leaf and watched it evolve into a chrysalis then into a beautiful Monarch butterfly. In my wife’s backyard garden project, Becky also found some caterpillars on the milkweed plants she bought for the garden project. Emails and phone calls between Florida and Wisconsin increased comparing notes and so it began, Madame Butterfly of Grey Fox Avenue came to be.
More milkweed plants arrived from excursions to local nurseries, producing more caterpillars and eventually more Monarchs taking flight. It was not good or safe enough for the creatures to find their own places to hang in a chrysalis form outside. Becky felt the need to create some safer places for them to “hang out.” I was recruited to create some PVC forms to be placed in her new fine mesh self-standing enclosure. Reference books and charts on Florida butterflies now were required reading and the whole project was ever expanding.
Please don’t get me wrong. I have enjoyed seeing her focus and energy, and I have learned a few things. A Zebra butterfly, which is very pretty and distinctive, is the State of Florida Butterfly. Swallowtails are beautiful and not so common; it is full alert when one is spotted. I now find myself paying much more attention to the fluttering wings of butterflies and moths while walking the dogs. These insect aviators of the are amazing to watch. Mother Nature has some very interesting things to see if you take the time and look closely.
When I come home from my airport office conducting the online high school aviation program, I get an update on how many have flown, who are about ready to fly, and those still in the “hangar” undergoing Mother Nature’s final development. Last count as I write this, Becky has wrangled close to 90 butterflies and there are more on the way. The replenishment of the milkweed plants to provide enough food for the caterpillars has been an ongoing process. As of today, the self-standing enclosures now number five with 23 butterflies in the “hangar.” That doesn’t include the others outside in the “wild” doing their own thing.
Like many of us, dealing with COVID-19 have been life changing. Adjustments to our normal routines and finding ways to get through the days have not been easy. For Becky, it has been just a shift to raising butterflies and has been fun for her. We have both turned off the news. It is the same old shouting from both sides of the issues with little changing. So, what about the groundhogs?
That is what it seems to be for me, “Groundhog Day,” referring to movie with Bill Murray. Although the topics change with each lesson, it is the same process of adapting an aviation and engineering curriculum designed to be implemented in a face-to-face/hands-on format to an engaging online format. It can be done, but requires an incredible amount of time. So, I find myself presenting the lessons on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, spending what time was left of those days and Tuesday and Thursday modifying the lessons, grading and entering the grades in two different data bases. I enjoy the teaching, and I’m grateful to be working when many in our community are not.
I’m not alone in a routine that has required adjustments and changes. My fellow teachers teaching online and those in the schools have adapted their classes to offer them within the challenges of teaching in a COVID-19 world. The extra effort also includes those in our community who are the essential workers in the stores, supermarkets, health care facilities, police, firefighters, EMS, and all those who keep providing the services and support we too often take for granted. Thank you and “Good Job.”
Our school superintendent, Dr. Brenda Longshore, shared a video that I hope you can copy and find a computer to watch the three-minute tribute to those who have continued to provide the services and support for all of us as we deal with the COVID-19 crisis. Our essential workers have done a “Good Job.” Copy the link and turn up the sound when you watch and listen. youtube.com/watch?v=NkDNp4ATCso
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership between the School Board of Highlands County, the Sebring Regional Airport, EAA Chapter 1240, and Career Source Heartland, and other community groups supporting youth. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.