SEBRING — A small group of people at Buttonwood Bay have been making a big difference among those in need.
In 2020, people in the RV and mobile home park started gathering food to distribute to local food banks, spurred on by the COVID-19 pandemic, and donating it to the Heartland Food Bank.
Nancy Schulte, an organizer alongside Jane Jakobek, said members of the community gathered 6,440 pounds — more than three tons — of food and collected $15,658 to help others, in amounts as little as $10 up to $600.
“Many gave their COVID [stimulus] checks,” Schulte said.
Then, when they got word of people needing household items, they gathered up 130 truckloads, she said.
In the latest tally, from August 2021 to August 2022, the community gathered 5,368 pounds of food and $14,577 in funds.
Some of the funds were raised at the local bingo club or from selling items at craft shows.
“With just a little bit of effort, it’s amazing what a little group of people can do,” Schulte said. “When you have a good base you can draw from, you can do a lot”
Food and goods donations have continued, Schulte said, despite the fact that the community sees 75% of its residents head up north each year.
This year has been a bit different, thanks mostly to Hurricane Ian, but donations have begun picking back up, despite the storm. Between Oct. 8-15, the second week after the storm, they collected just eight pounds of food.
Then last week, Oct. 16-22, they collected 87 pounds, Schulte said. She’s not surprised if it’s slow to get going right now. A lot of people have to focus on fixing their roofs.
Still, she expects it will pick back up, because Buttonwood Bay, she said, has proven to be generous.
“I want to thank the population of Buttonwood Bay,” Schulte said. “I’m so thankful for the people who donate from Buttonwood Bay, because it’s not their home community.”