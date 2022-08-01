Pirates Marlins Baseball

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez throws to Pittsburgh Pirates’ Jake Marisnick during the third inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Miami.

 LYNNE SLADKY/AP PHOTO

MIAMI — The Miami Marlins might be sellers. They might be buyers. They have no idea.

Marlins general manager Kim Ng said Saturday night that she’s been making and fielding calls in advance of Major League Baseball’s trade deadline, but that no moves — either acquiring players or sending them out — are pending, yet.

Recommended for you