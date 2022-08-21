With more than 900 species in the family, the flashy patterns and buzzing activity of flower flies make them quite noticeable in areas bursting with flower blooms. The utilization of mimicry means their lookalike appearance to stinging insects offers them a measure of safety from predators and bothersome humans. Unfortunately, they are sometimes drawn to the moisture and salty aroma of human sweat, leading to a potential swatting from bee-averse people.

As part of the fly family, you can figure out if a bee-like buzzer is a stinging insect by observing not just the coloration and markings, but also the wings. With just two wings, making this a member of the fly family, flower flies can be easily identified from the bees and wasps which have four wings. If you’re willing to really take a close look, you’ll quickly notice how flower flies look like a bee or wasp and fly cross because they have fly eyes and antennae.

The unique hovering flight of these insects has led to them also being referred to as hover flies.