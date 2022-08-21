With more than 900 species in the family, the flashy patterns and buzzing activity of flower flies make them quite noticeable in areas bursting with flower blooms. The utilization of mimicry means their lookalike appearance to stinging insects offers them a measure of safety from predators and bothersome humans. Unfortunately, they are sometimes drawn to the moisture and salty aroma of human sweat, leading to a potential swatting from bee-averse people.
As part of the fly family, you can figure out if a bee-like buzzer is a stinging insect by observing not just the coloration and markings, but also the wings. With just two wings, making this a member of the fly family, flower flies can be easily identified from the bees and wasps which have four wings. If you’re willing to really take a close look, you’ll quickly notice how flower flies look like a bee or wasp and fly cross because they have fly eyes and antennae.
Depending on which type of flowers this hovering fly feeds on, it will have either a sponge-like mouth part for sopping up nectar from the flowers it visits or a tubular tongue that slips right into deeper structured flowers. Hovering above the flowers and able to hang stationary in the air, their flight may remind you of a hummingbird feeding and can help you further distinguish them from the bees they resemble. Much like the bees and wasps these flies mimic, their shape, size and body form vary remarkably. As these attractive insects visit a variety of different flowers, they become generalist pollinators and contribute to the successful pollination of flowers, fruits, and some agricultural crops.
In larval form, it is blind and legless, resembling a small gray or greenish maggot-like worm. Despite its small, seemingly helpless form, the larvae move about easily locating and consuming huge quantities of aphids. Impaling them with a three-pronged mouthpart, they suck out the aphid’s fluid insides before moving on to another. Ready to mature within weeks after having consumed hundreds of aphids in the process of development, they drop off the host plant, pupating in the soil below. If you grow roses, hibiscus or other flowers, plants or herbs plagued with aphids, watch for these bee-like flies hovering about. If you’re fortunate, perhaps you’ll observe them laying eggs near aphid infestations and you can rejoice about their helpful assistance keeping your flower beds naturally pest free.