After pouring seed into my feeders and refilling the water fountain, I wandered my garden to see if there were any interesting birds poking about. While cardinals, grackles, red-bellied woodpeckers, and blue jays come readily to the bird feeder, it was warblers I was searching for in the messy oaks above.
Insect eaters, I’ve only seen a handful of warbler species come to the suet blocks I have hung next to my white millet and bird seed blends. Preferring to poke around the Spanish moss and dead leaves of clinging vines snaking through the ornamental trees of my backyard, black-throated blue warblers, yellow-throated warblers and even an American redstart pair have visited my backyard. None of these were present but I soon heard the buzzing trill of a northern parula.
One of my most favorite warblers, this bold, artfully colored avian beauty boasts slate blues, bright yellows, a white belly, and a dark orange-hued necklace. When perched and poking its tiny needle-like bill to the sky as it builds up into its rising buzzing trill, I’m reminded of a scene from a popular children’s movie where a not so typical princess sings to a songbird until it explodes. These tiny wonders seem as though they just might. This rising buzzing song is to me the herald of springtime.
Found more to our north, our region typically sees this species during the spring and summer months. Tiny in size and weight, this beauty weighs the equivalent of eight, $1 bills folded in your hand and measures less than five inches in height. Truly a challenge to capture by camera or binoculars as it darts about overhead, quickly gleaning insects and caterpillars from the leaves or moss, watch for the colorful plumage.
White wing bars and pale, whitish eye-arcs or white markings around the eye on this overall bluish-gray bird with bright yellow neck can help you zero in on what you’re seeing. Mature adult birds will have that dark, bold “necklace” or “karate belt” of darkish orange, with the males being more pronounced than the females. Seen perched from the back, they appear overall bluish at the end – that’s our northern parula singing. gray with a yellowish green “mantle” or spot on their upper backs.
Nesting exclusively in Spanish moss, my messy trees will hopefully provide suitable habitat for these beauties to raise a brood. Feeding on insects, spiders and larvae, keeping bits of your backyard wild can help encourage them to visit your home too.