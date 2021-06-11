SEBRING — A $115 cap on residential assessments already has maxed out for anyone with a 2,511-square-foot or larger home. Whether your home is 2,550 square feet or 5,000 square feet, right now, you pay the same rate, but that has meant lost revenue for Highlands County Fire Rescue.
This past Tuesday, HCFR Chief Marc Bashoor gave a presentation prepared by his command staff, including deputy and battalion chiefs; the Apparatus and Facility Work Group, which consists of a cross-section of paid and volunteer members; Non-ad Valorem Assessment Coordinator Valerie Fleeger, and Office of Management and Budget Manager David Nitz.
The report said the county lost $407,554 in potential revenue in Fiscal Year 2018-19 as a result of commissioners putting a residential property cost cap when they enacted the assessment in 2017. Revenue from the first year totaled $4.923 million with the cap.
In 2019-20, revenue was $5.293 million, with a $414,554 loss. Projected revenue for 2020-21 is $5.6 million with a $443,095 loss. Projections for 2021-22, the next fiscal year, are at $5.7 million coming in and $487,639 lost.
To put the yearly loss in perspective, a fully outfitted front line fire engine costs $350,000 to $550,000, depending on the type of truck and the array of equipment.
Some of the annual loss has been stemmed by having regular annual 7% increases for each property category. The residential rate started at 4 cents per square foot for 2017-18 and went to 4.28 cents for 2019-20. For 2020-21, the rate was 4.59 cents per square foot. If enacted again, it will raise residential rates to 4.9 cents per square foot — basically one penny more per square foot than when it started.
Commercial property and the Institutional categories — churches, hospitals, schools and government buildings — started at 6 cents per square foot, and went up to 6.42 cents and 6.87 cents. It would be 7.35 cents with the new increase. Industrial/Warehouse started at 5.5 cents, went up to 5.89 cents, then 6.3 cents, and would be 6.74 cents with another increase.
Each category has a range for rates. Residential and Industrial/Warehouse ranges top out at 7 cents per square foot. For Commercial, it’s 19 cents and for Institutional it’s 23 cents.
Vacant land rates started at $22 per parcel, went up to $23.54, then $25.19, and would be $26.95 with another increase. It’s range tops out at $30 per parcel.
Right now, residential property receives 73% of call volume, but only pays 58.9% of revenue. Institutional property receives 5.44% of call volume and pays 2.92%, and Commercial gets 10.24% of calls, but pays 5.07% of revenue.
Properties that pay more than they get include Industrial/Warehouse property, which gets 2.43% of call volume but pays 8.48%, and vacant land, which sees just 8.89% of call volume but pays 24.63% of revenue.
Call volume numbers are based on the county’s newly installed standardized reporting software for all fire and emergency medical stations, something the assessment has helped purchase which can now show exactly where the service is used most.