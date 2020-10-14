AVON PARK — There are several good reasons to have a container garden. Two of those being that you don’t have to get down on the ground to do your gardening and secondly you can more easily change out your plants for the seasons. Both of these are reasons that Lorene Byrd, 412 S. Verona Ave., has used containers for her plantings. This 92 years young lady received the Yard of the Month Award from the Avon Park Founders Garden Club.
Lorene has used a variety of containers for her plants. A basket holds bloomimg white periwinkle. A rose bush sits in a clay pot, while a red “witches caldron” contains a desert rose and thumbergina. An arrangement of hanging pots includes an assortment of colored impatiens. Other plants in containers include marigolds, caladiums, Hawaian ti, split leaf philodendron, peace lily, several varieties of begonias, pepperomia, pentas, chenille plant, blue daze and ferns. This is not to say some plants are not placed in the ground.
Three “Bridal Bouquet” plumerias sit in front of her home, with their beautiful white flowers, periwinkle, crotons, fountain plant, crossandra and a tibichina bush are also in the bed in front of the home.
Lorene has also included a bit of whimsy in her yard with the addition of whirligigs, plaster frogs, chicks and turtles. Stepping stones line the azalea hedge leading from the front to the back yards. There are many other plants and special features not listed, but worth going to see.
You may want to give container gardening a try.
To nominate a yard for this award phone 863-453-1927.