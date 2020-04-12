The coronavirus is a bear and not to be fooled with; social distancing being the answer. However, we hear to stay away from each other for our own protection and that is good advice. This however, has brought on the old and famous phase, “cabin fever.”
People are starting to feel trapped in their homes. I have a few suggestions for that problem.
First of all, food does not seem to be a problem for most people. I see many people in the supermarkets. Paper products are another matter. Now, if food is not a problem, here is what you can do to solve cabin fever and help the economy at the same time.
Get away from the 65-inch plasma TV you’re addicted to and drive around that beautiful lake and enjoy the sun and blue skies. When you arrive at a drive-in or take-out restaurant, drive in and order something to go. Spend a few bucks, you get your lunch or dinner and by doing so, you help the five or six people in the restaurant keep a job and the owner of the business keep his restaurant open.
It may not seem like much, but you are really helping a lot of people, mostly young folks that need our help. Give it a try; I know you will feel better.
Stay safe and remember … 10 feet apart.
Hal Graves
Sebring