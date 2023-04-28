Cadillac Racing’s No. 2 Cadillac V-Series.R will have some company on Saturday at Spa-Francorchamps. The team is bringing its No. 3 Cadillac, driven by Sebastien Bourdais, Renger van der Vande and Jack Aitken. It will be the WEC debut for the No. 3 car.
The No. 2 Cadillac has finished fourth in each of the first two races — Sebring and Portimão — and drivers Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn and Richard Westbrook have plenty of experience at Spa.
While the addition of the second car gives Cadillac another opportunity to win Saturday, it’s no secret the main reason for the No. 3 Cadillac’s appearance is Le Mans is just around the corner.
“Cadillac and Chip Ganassi Racing believe that we are stronger when we race multiple cars on any given race weekend,” said Mike O’Gara, director of operations for Chip Ganassi Racing which campaigns the Nos. 2 and 3 entries. “The Spa event will serve as a much-needed dress rehearsal for the Le Mans 24-hour race. It will be a great opportunity for our ‘IMSA regulars’ to be immersed in the WEC rules and race procedures in anticipation of the big event in June.”
While the big prize may be in June, GM sports car program manager Laura Wontrop Klauser said the team will be aiming to win Spa first.
“We continue to learn with the program, and to have the strong performance that we did at Portimão gets us even more energized going into Spa,” she said. “Cadillac will have two cars there, which will give us the opportunity to really get the team ready for Le Mans as well as think about strategy differently for the Spa race. We’re looking forward to seeing how everything goes at that racetrack.”
The IMSA drivers were looking forward to racing with their WEC counterparts at Spa.
“Driving at such an incredible circuit with the Cadillac V.Series R will be an invaluable addition to our prep for Le Mans,” Aitken said. “It will be a pleasure to integrate with Chip Ganassi and work together to push the Cadillac program forward, as we have a great deal of respect between us. Partnering up with Seb and Renger will be great for me personally, as I’ll be learning off two great guys.”
Bamber said Spa will be a great tune-up for Le Mans and is a track he likes the direction the team is heading.
“I think we’re making strides as a team,” he said. “We’re learning the WEC and I think we’ll continue to improve. Two cars will be a challenge for Chip Ganassi Racing, but it’s all in preparation to bring three for Le Mans. Obviously for us, being year one, it’s all about Le Mans mainly because it’s our first season. We’ve got the true test at Spa. They say Spa is the closest representation with the downforce level ahead of Le Mans.”
The Six Hours of Spa is scheduled for 6:45 a.m. Saturday. MotorTrend and MotorTrend Plus will provide both live television and streaming coverage. Radio Le Mans will stream audio coverage of the race.