Cadillac Racing’s No. 2 Cadillac V-Series.R will have some company on Saturday at Spa-Francorchamps. The team is bringing its No. 3 Cadillac, driven by Sebastien Bourdais, Renger van der Vande and Jack Aitken. It will be the WEC debut for the No. 3 car.

The No. 2 Cadillac has finished fourth in each of the first two races — Sebring and Portimão — and drivers Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn and Richard Westbrook have plenty of experience at Spa.

