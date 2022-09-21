DETROIT — Four drivers with a passion for victory will seek to continue Cadillac’s rich heritage of winning on the racetrack in an exciting new era of IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship prototype racing.
Competing in the nine-race Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) schedule for 2023 in the all-new Cadillac V-LMDh race car:
Renger van der Zande and Sebastien Bourdais, who have co-driven the No. 01 V-Performance Academy Cadillac DPi-V.R to three victories this season in the top level of IMSA competition, will continue as teammates in a Chip Ganassi Racing-prepared Cadillac V-LMDh.
Reigning IMSA DPi Driver Champion Pipo Derani will be paired with multi-faceted British driver Alexander Sims in the sister Cadillac V-LMDh prepared by Action Express Racing.
Additional drivers for the two Cadillac Racing GTP entries for long-distance races on the 2023 IMSA schedule, which begins with the 61st Rolex 24 At Daytona on Jan. 28-29, will be announced later.
Cadillac will also compete in the Hypercar class of the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) in 2023 as the sole U.S.-based manufacturer. Drivers of the Cadillac V-LMDh entry will be announced later for the schedule that includes the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
The WEC season begins March 17 with the 1,000 Miles of Sebring in Florida.
“The new GTP class is set to create some of the most exciting competition in decades,” said Vice President Global Cadillac Rory Harvey. “We look forward to seeing our world-class driver lineup in the Cadillac V-LMDh and we welcome Alexander Sims to Cadillac.”
Codeveloped by Cadillac Design, Cadillac Racing and chassis manufacturer Dallara, the Cadillac V-LMDh race car features an all-new Cadillac 5.5-liter DOHC V-8 engine developed by GM’s Performance and Racing propulsion team based in Pontiac, Michigan, which is mated to the LMDh spec energy recovery system to serve as Cadillac’s first hybrid prototype.
Sims, 34, from London, will make his IMSA prototype racing debut at Daytona International Speedway in the Cadillac V-LMDh but already is a member of the GM family.
Sims was the third driver in a Chevrolet Corvette C8.R entry in 2021 for the Rolex 24 At Daytona — finishing second in the GTLM class to the sister Corvette — the Twelve Hours of Sebring, the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the season-ending Petit Le Mans. He recorded the fastest race laps in class at Le Mans and the Petit Le Mans.
He rejoined the No. 64 Corvette team in June at Le Mans, where the entry earned the pole in the GTE Pro class. Sims recorded five victories and nine podium finishes in 25 IMSA GTLM races in 2017-18.
“I’m excited to be racing back in IMSA full time and to be driving the Cadillac V-LMDh. It’s an impressive piece of kit. I had a good couple of years with Corvette doing some GT racing, which brought me back to the IMSA paddock,” said Sims, who competed against Derani in Formula 3. “It’s racing that I absolutely adore. The format of the racing, the competitiveness, the tracks that we go to are brilliant.
“To be stepping across within the GM family to Cadillac in the top tier of racing with Action Express, which is a championship-winning team, is exciting for me.”
Derani, who clinched the 2021 driver title on the final laps of the Petit Le Mans, has posted six wins in the Cadillac DPi-V.R since joining Action Express Racing for the 2019 season. Overall, Derani has made 59 starts in IMSA prototype competition since 2016.
“As a driver, it’s a fantastic opportunity to be a part of a program of the future of endurance racing. To join Cadillac as a factory driver is a dream come true,” Derani said.
Sims and Derani recently participated in development sessions of the Cadillac V-LMDh at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta and Watkins Glen International.
Van der Zande has registered eight IMSA victories in a Cadillac DPi-V.R since 2018 and is completing his first season sharing the seat with Bourdais.
Bourdais, the four-time INDYCAR champion, has four wins in a Cadillac DPi-V.R, including the Twelve Hours of Sebring in 2021 with JDC-Miller Motorsports. Bourdais has driven to four pole starts this season in the No. 01 V-Performance Academy Cadillac DPi-V.R.
“The development has started on the new car and we’re trying to take it to as many places as possible and I’ve been I’ve been a part of that since the beginning,” Bourdais said. “It’s something I very much enjoy, developing a new car, it’s a bit like a new baby. You kind of put your mark on it and give your feedback and dream to develop it in a way where you feel one with the car. We have a very strong base and Cadillac and Dallara have done a great job. It’s a very exciting program and a very exciting new era for endurance racing.”
Five Cadillac DPi-V.R entries – including cars driven by Bourdais, van der Zande and Derani — will seek to win the Oct. 1 Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta to conclude the DPi era.
The Cadillac DPi-V.R has recorded 27 victories – tops among all manufacturers – in the six seasons covering 58 races heading into the final event of the season.