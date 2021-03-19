SEBRING — With four of the seven entries in the DPi class for Saturday’s Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts, Cadillac has the numbers advantage. They also have four talented teams with amazing driving line-ups, which can be said for the other teams, which is one reason why this year’s race has the makings of an all-time classic.
“Having so many Cadillacs in the field is nice,” said Renger van der Zande, who drives the No. 01 Cadillac Chip Ganassi Racing entry with Scott Dixon and Kevin Magnussen. “Cadillac has always been good over the bumps.”
The Ganassi team had to settle for a disappointing fifth-place finish at Daytona, although that doesn’t really tell the story. The team was in contention for the win at the very end, but a late tire puncture ended all chances at victory.
“It was really special to fight in that last hour trying to win the race,” van der Zande said.
The team was able to get some miles in at Sebring after the Daytona race.
“We did a test at Sebring where we tried all kinds of things, which is good,” van der Zande said. “It was really the first test where we could try things. We tried some changes that worked really well for the track.”
Daytona was the first race for the Chip Ganassi team with the Cadillac and van der Zande was happy with how the team performed right out of the gate.
“How Ganassi put that car on the track was really amazing,” he said. “Right out of the box it was fast. It can only get better from here.”
The No. 5 Mustang Sampling/JDC-Miller MotorSports showed some good speed at Daytona but contact with a GTD in the early morning hours basically took the car out of the race. The team does have a solid group of drivers in the ‘French Connection’ of Tristan Vautier, Loic Duval and Sebastien Bourdais.
“The JDC-Miller MotorSports team did a great job preparing for the event,” Bourdais said. “Unfortunately, Tristan got victimized by two GTD cars. One pushed the other into the side of our car. The Porsche is a lot stronger than the prototype and it destroyed our car. It is a shame we had a good opportunity to do something good.”
Vautier knows his way around Sebring International Raceway — he was on the GTD pole in 2017 and on the Prototype pole with Spirit of Daytona Racing in 2018.
“It’s a track I really like,” Vautier said. “I won my first race there in 2010 in open wheel.”
Vautier said the team’s last two races — the 2020 12 Hours of Sebring and the Rolex 24 At Daytona — don’t tell the story of how good the team has been.
“If we unload with a car that’s as strong as it was in November it’s going to come down to execution,” he said. “It’s 12 hours and you have to be around for the last two. It’s going to come down to who’s the best under pressure at the end.”
The team may not have had the final results it hoped for, but enter Sebring with a mixture of optimism and confidence.
“You never want to take things for granted but it seems like we found some things that make us better,” Vautier said “We always have a fighting chance. Sebring in November and Daytona we were literally fighting for the win. It seems like we found something. The last two races have been bad luck.”
The No. 31 Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac won a race here last year — the Cadillac Grand Prix of Sebring — and also won the 2019 12 Hours of Sebring, but they too had some issues at Daytona.
“I think Daytona was a misfortune what happened there,” said Felipe Nasr, who will share driving duties with Pipo Derani and Mike Conway. “We showed good pace. We had two issues, actually. One was a cracked exhaust, but that didn’t stop us. But then a gearbox failure that came without warning. It was one of those days. It was hard to accept it, but I’ve been around racing a long time and sometimes you don’t have control over those things.”
Nasr and Derani shared driving duties during the Cadillac Grand Prix of Sebring win last year and were joined by Eric Curran when they won in 2019.
“Sebring is a special place, pretty unique track in all terms,” Nasr said. “I’m glad I have put my name on the list as a winner. We won the sprint race last year and I think going into this race I don’t think the objective is going to be any different.”
Nasr has raced many different types of cars and really enjoys being behind the wheel of the Cadillac DPi.
“I remember when I first tested the Cadillac Dpi in 2017 I was just so glad I had the chance,” he said. “They’re fun to drive. As a driver it’s one of those cars I’ve been having the most fun in my career so far.”
The final Cadillac entry is the No. 48 Ally Cadillac Racing entry, which will draw plenty of attention with its driving line-up of Jimmy Johnson, Simon Pagenaud and Kamui Kobayashi. The team had a second-place finish at Daytona and definitely believe they have room for improvement.
Kobayashi raced at Sebring with World Endurance Championship in 2019 and Pagenaud has raced in the 12 Hours before, while Johnson will making his first start at Sebring. He was able to test at Sebring with Pagenaud.
The team did have a few issues with its throttle early Thursday and was hopeful of getting that sorted out and get some more laps in the car before qualifying today.
“I like the track,” Kobayashi said. “It is very challenging for the driver. I talked to Jimmie and Simon after the test and they said that the Ally Cadillac DPi-V.R handled the bumps really well. I am looking forward to driving the car there this weekend in what I think will be a very competitive race.”